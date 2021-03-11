Left Menu

Fire at power sub-station in Latur, electricity supply hit

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:11 IST
Fire at power sub-station in Latur, electricity supply hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire erupted at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd's (MSEDCL) 33 KV substation at a village in Latur district on Thursday morning, which affected the power supply in the region, officials said.

The incident occurred at Yerol village in Shiroor Anantpal tehsil around 8 am due to a short circuit and caused damage to the tune of Rs 60 lakh, its senior officials said.

This sub-station supplies power to domestic consumers as well as agriculture pumps in 15 villages in the area, sources said.

The sub-station caught fire due to sudden a rise in power pressure. As sparks fell on the transformer, the fire spread rapidly and clouds of black smoke enveloped the area.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel from Udgir, Latur and Nilanga rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, the officials said.

MSEDCL's chief superintendent engineer of Latur district, Dilip Bhole, said that power supply to domestic consumers will be restored by Friday morning, but it will take two days for the supply to agricultural pumps in the region.

PTI COR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru prosecutor charges presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering

A Peruvian prosecutor on Thursday charged presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori with money laundering following a two-year investigation, potentially complicating her candidacy in the home stretch ahead of the April 11 election.Prosecutor Jos...

Meghalaya opp to table privilege motion against CM

The opposition Congress in Meghalaya Thursday said it will table a privilege motion against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for allegedly misleading the House on the power purchase agreement signed with NTPC in 2007.Leader of Opposition Muku...

SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in $40 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm controlled by Altimeter Capital Management LP that could value the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company at nearly 40 billion, the Wall Street Journal report...

Chile announces new measures to keep middle class afloat amid coronavirus crisis

Chiles president Sebastin Piera announced on Thursday a raft of new measures aimed at helping middle class families stay afloat amid a new wave of coronavirus contagions that has sent swaths of the country back into lockdown. The comparativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021