ECI reacts to TMC's memorandum, calls it 'insinuation and averments which question Commission's creation and functioning'

By Joymala Bagchi Reacting to Trinamool Congress's memorandum submitted to West Bengal CEO, the Election Commission of India said that it is unfortunate and full of 'insinuation' and averments which question the creation and functioning of the Commission.

The letter written to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) says, "It is completely incorrect to say that the Commission has taken over the law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting the election and appropriated the whole governance structure." Further, it reads "Commission does not appropriate or take over the day to day governance of any state including West Bengal which keeps on functioning as or shall as per the extant rules of business and distribution of work normally approved by the Chief Minister in a state. It looks undignified even to respond to the allegations of all this being done on the behest of a particular political party, etc."

The ECI also expressed concern over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It said that the life and security of the CM and Home Minister need to be duly protected by all tasked with the maintenance of law and order machinery of West Bengal. On the question of DGP Virender's removal, the ECI responded saying, "DGP was not removed summarily and without any application of mind. It was the outcome of the recommendation given by Special Observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dubey."

However, lastly, the Commission's letter stated that it shall await the report of the chief secretary as well as the Special Observers and share the contents with all stakeholders, including the Government of West Bengal. A TMC delegation consisting of MP Derek O'Brien, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Partha Chatterjee met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at 12 at the state election commission office at 21 NS Road.

After submitting a complaint copy to the CEO on record, Partha Chatterjee told the media, "We met the CEO today on the attack on CM. We condemn the way election commission remained alienated on state's law and order situation." The delegation also spoke on DGP's removal where ECI stated that Virendra should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to the conduct of the election.

"On March 9, EC changed DGP. On March 10, a BJP MP posted on social media - 'aap samajh jayenge, 5 pm ke baad kya hone wala hai' and it happened to Mamata Didi at 6 pm. We condemn these incidents and this kind of behavior and want the truth to prevail," said Derek O'Brien after meeting the West Bengal CEO. Mamata Banerjee was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital from Nandigram after sustaining "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm, and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination on Wednesday. (ANI)

