Digitization of records on Mahatma Gandhi & Cooperation Movement inaugurated

The exhibition on 'Mahatma Gandhi and the Non-Cooperation Movement' is based on the original documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 01:42 IST
The exhibition on 'Mahatma Gandhi and the Non-Cooperation Movement' is based on the original documents. Image Credit: Twitter(@MinOfCultureGoI)

On the occasion of the 131st Foundation Day of the National Archives, the Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated the digitization of 4.5 Crore pages of Records and Exhibition based on "Mahatma Gandhi& the Cooperation Movement" today. The National Archives initiated digitization Records.

The National Archives currently has a collection of over 18.00 crore pages. Public records include files recognized by the President of India, volumes, maps, bills, treaties, rare manuscripts, ancient records, personal papers, cartographic records, important collections of gazettes and gazetteers, census records, Parliamentary and Assembly debates, literature, travelogue etc.

The exhibition on 'Mahatma Gandhi and the Non-Cooperation Movement' is based on the original documents. This exhibition will run till 15 April 2021.

