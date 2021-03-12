Left Menu

Delhi, surrounding states recieve rainfall today morning

The national capital and neighbouring states on Friday morning received rainfall resulting in lower temperatures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 09:09 IST
Delhi, surrounding states recieve rainfall today morning
Visuals from near India Gate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The national capital and neighbouring states on Friday morning received rainfall resulting in lower temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi was 20.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.

The IMD had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and "Thunderstorm with hail" for the day. The IMD further said that recent radar images of Srinagar, Delhi, Paradip, and Satellite images showing convective clouds over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh.

"Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East and north Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with precipitation very likely over parts of these sub-divisions during next 3-4 hours," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health min says

Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21.The Japanese g...

Marcus Harris signs for Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced that Australia batsman Marcus Harris has signed for the County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns with the side. The 28-year-old left-hander will link up with the Running Fox...

Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. The Dilwale actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the n...

Attacks and injuries shaped Mamata's political career

Mamata Banerjee has earned for herself the image of the gutsy political leader, who has weathered physical attacks and injuries in her four-decade- long career to emerge stronger in her public life.Her comebacks after such incidents saw her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021