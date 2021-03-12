Delhi, surrounding states recieve rainfall today morning
The national capital and neighbouring states on Friday morning received rainfall resulting in lower temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi was 20.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.
The IMD had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and "Thunderstorm with hail" for the day. The IMD further said that recent radar images of Srinagar, Delhi, Paradip, and Satellite images showing convective clouds over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh.
"Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East and north Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with precipitation very likely over parts of these sub-divisions during next 3-4 hours," it added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
