Cycle rally organised in Amritsar to celebrate 75 years of independence

A cycle rally was organised in Amritsar on Friday to kick start celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:46 IST
Cyclists gearing up to start the cycle rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A cycle rally was organised in Amritsar on Friday to kick start celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence. "We are celebrating the country's 75th year of independence. Throughout the year, several other competitions for essay-writing, painting and plantation drive will also take place to celebrate our freedom," said Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khera.

The rally began at Jallianwala Bagh and concluded at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Company Bagh. "We are taking out this cycle rally to celebrate our freedom. I felt proud to be able to participate in this event," Amarpreet Singh, a participant at the rally told ANI.

Celebrations will also take place across other parts of the country. A 'padyatra' will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, lasting for 25 days, reenacting Gandhiji's historic march to Dandi in South Gujarat in 1930.

In addition to this, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centers under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED have planned various activities to mark the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

