Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Rising cases of COVID, Mamata's health condition reported

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Friday prominently reported the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country despite the ongoing vaccination drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:00 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Rising cases of COVID, Mamata's health condition reported
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Friday prominently reported the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country despite the ongoing vaccination drive. Most publications also displayed the political situation in West Bengal and the chief minister's health condition which is reportedly stable.

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been also reported prominently. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The newspaper reported that 22,854 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday across the country. The situation in many states, including Maharashtra, is worrying and some areas are preparing for lockdown.

The daily carried the news of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. It reported that the Chief Minister also appealed to the people for maintaining peace across the state. Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported that the supporters of TMC carried out protests across the state against the attack on Mamata Banerjee, while the TMC supremo through a video message appealed to them to maintain peace across the state.

Sahafat: The daily highlighted the condition of Mamata Banerjee and stated that her condition is stable. The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was also reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy

With the government announcing a production-linked incentive PLI scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to greater participation from Japan in the program, a top government official said on Fri...

Punam Raut hits half century as India post 248/5

Put in to bat, the Indian womens cricket team posted a competitive 248 for five against South Africa in the third ODI here on Friday.Punam Raut starred for the home team with a 108-ball 77 that was studded with 11 boundaries.Skipper Mithali...

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane.

DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane....

BJP appoints Madan Kaushik its Uttarakhand unit chief

The BJP on Friday appointed MLA Madan Kaushik as its Uttarakhand state president, replacing Banshidhar Bhagat who may be inducted as a minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Kaushik is a fourth-term MLA from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021