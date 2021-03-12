Left Menu

Pacific languages, cultures and identity essential to health and wellbeing

This year, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) will be supporting nine Pacific Language Weeks driven by Pacific communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:41 IST
Pacific languages, cultures and identity essential to health and wellbeing
Minister Sio says this loss of a language means the loss of history and a wealth of cultural knowledge and intelligence. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pacific languages, cultures and identity are essential to the health and wellbeing of Pacific peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand, says Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

"Language is the key to the definition of our overall Pacific wellbeing."

This year, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) will be supporting nine Pacific Language Weeks driven by Pacific communities.

"Language is fundamental to providing Pacific peoples with an anchor to their identity, confidence, and safety, as we navigate our way through the economic and social challenges ahead, post the COVID-19 pandemic," Minister Sio says.

In 2020, Pacific Communities displayed their resilience to the COVID-19 environment by moving Language Week activities online. This year will build on last year's digital successes and with the option to continue online delivery.

According to comparisons from Census 2013 to Census 2018, the proportion of speakers of Pacific languages has declined across the board.

Minister Sio says this loss of a language means the loss of history and a wealth of cultural knowledge and intelligence. "It disconnects our past from our present, and will disadvantage future Pacific generations."

"The 2019 Wellbeing Budget recognised this and provided $20 million over four years toward the support of Pacific languages and cultures. This will fund initiatives critical to reversing the decline in the use of Pacific languages."

Recently, MPP carried out the Pacific Language Weeks Tivaivai Review, which has highlighted the changes community groups want to see in the annual celebrations of our nine Pacific languages.

This year signals a year of transition for the Pacific Language Weeks series, MPP will be assessing a themed approach, increase in funding and announcing Language Champion Honours.

Although officially termed "Language Weeks", many have extended activities throughout the year with language funding support provided by MPP to enable year-long language learning initiatives, which are led by our Pacific communities throughout Aotearoa, New Zealand.

"Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa began in 2007 founded by Fa'alapotopotoga mo le A'oa'oina o le Gagana Samoa i Aotearoa (FAGASA). In 2009 the Human Rights Commission came on board to support the communities. The Ministry has been supporting Pacific Language Weeks since 2010 and has since grown year on year, promoting and raising awareness of the diversity of our Pacific Languages," says Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla Vs Kong' to release in India on March 24

Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures epic adventure Godzilla Vs Kong will now hit the theatres in India on March 24.The much-anticipated film, directed by Adam Wingard, was earlier scheduled to bow out on March 26. The movie focuses ...

Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and more join Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives'

Filmmaker Ron Howard has roped in Hollywood stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton for his upcoming movie about the 2018 Thai caves rescue mission.Titled Thirteen Lives, the movie will start shooting in Australia this month...

UK government intervenes in deep coal mine plan

Britains government has intervened in a plan for a new deep coal mine in northern England after climate change advisers said the project would increase global emissions. The plans pose a challenge for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governmen...

We demand high-level enquiry into injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram: TMC delegation to EC.

We demand high-level enquiry into injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram TMC delegation to EC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021