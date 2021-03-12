Left Menu

JPVL resumes operations at Vishnuprayag hydropower project in Uttarakhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:45 IST
JPVL resumes operations at Vishnuprayag hydropower project in Uttarakhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Friday said it has resumed operations at its Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project (VHEP), which had to be closed as a precaution given flash floods in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand last month.

On February 7, a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangered lives, and disrupted activities of people living along its banks and nearby areas.

On February 8, JPVL had announced closing its 400 megawatts (MW) Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project (HEP) saying the sudden development of the 'force Majeure event led to the closure of the power generation at the plant.

In a statement, the company said it has ''resumed operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 11, 202,1 at 3.00 pm.'' JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot hopes PM would take a decision on farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hoped that Mahatma Gandhis message would shake the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he would take a decision over the three farm laws.Gehlot on Friday flagged off a march here on...

Dandi March anniversary: Rajasthan CM urges youth to stand up against injustice

On the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhis Dandi March, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed it a golden chapter in the history of Indias struggle for Independence and called on the youth to stand up against injustice.Addr...

Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others

A court in Myanmar extended custody on Friday for five journalists, including one from U.S. news agency the Associated Press, who were arrested while covering anti-junta protests in the biggest city of Yangon last month, a lawyer said. More...

Don’t know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra: CJI

Dont know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra, Chief Justice SA Bobde said on Friday as the first woman lawyer to be appointed directly as a judge of the Supreme Court sat on the bench alongwith him for the last time before her retir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021