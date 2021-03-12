JPVL resumes operations at Vishnuprayag hydropower project in Uttarakhand

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Friday said it has resumed operations at its Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project (VHEP), which had to be closed as a precaution given flash floods in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand last month.

On February 7, a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangered lives, and disrupted activities of people living along its banks and nearby areas.

On February 8, JPVL had announced closing its 400 megawatts (MW) Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project (HEP) saying the sudden development of the 'force Majeure event led to the closure of the power generation at the plant.

In a statement, the company said it has ''resumed operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on March 11, 202,1 at 3.00 pm.'' JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river.

