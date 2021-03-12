Left Menu

Puducherry LG flags off boat, cycle rally as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday kick-started a boat and cycle rally as part of celebrations for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Puducherry on Friday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:59 IST
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the occassion. . Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday kick-started a boat and cycle rally as part of celebrations for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Puducherry on Friday. Celebrations took place across the country to mark 75 years of India's Independence. A series of events will take place for the next 75 weeks and will end on August 15 - Independence Day.

At the event, Soundararajan also initiated a plantation drive to plant 75,000 saplings at Gandhi Thidal and on Promenade Beach in front of the Secretariat. "Puducherry is the land of freedom fighters and social reformers like Subramania Bharathi, Sri Aurobindo, Bharathidasan, the Lt Governor said while addressing the media and public gathered at the Gandhi Thidal, and honoured veteran freedom fighters involved in India's Freedom Struggle," the LG said.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Celebrating 75 years of India's Independence, Hon. Lt. Governor Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated a number of events this morning at the Gandhi Thidal, a historic landmark on the Promenade Beach, Puducherry." Organised by the Directorate of School Education, the Dandi march was also recreated on the occasion.

"Led by children and NSS students, the program brought back the spirit and the energy of the 1930 Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi and his fellow Satyagrahis," she added. (ANI)

