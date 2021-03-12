Left Menu

Train services resume in Amritsar after farmers end 169-day-long dharna

Train services resume in Amritsar after farm union on Thursday suspended 169-day long 'dharna' on tracks ahead of the wheat harvest season.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:01 IST
Train services resume in Amritsar after farmers end 169-day-long dharna
Visuals from a railways station ion Punjab. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Train services resume in Amritsar after farm union on Thursday suspended 169-day long 'dharna' on tracks ahead of the wheat harvest season. "Dharna at Jandiala Guru Railway Station suspended for the time being and passenger trains operational now," the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira said while speaking to ANI.

A group of farmers was squatting on railway tracks near Amritsar to protest against the Centre's farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

