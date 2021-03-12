Left Menu

INS Talwar receives MV Nayan's call requesting technical assistance

The cargo ship, on transit from Oman to Iraq, was drifting at sea since 09 Mar 21 owing to failure of its propulsion, power generation machinery and navigational equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:07 IST
On 11 Mar 2021, INS Talwar deployed in the Gulf of Oman, received a broadcast call from a stranded merchant cargo ship MV Nayan requesting technical assistance. The cargo ship, on transit from Oman to Iraq, was drifting at sea since 09 Mar 21 owing to failure of its propulsion, power generation machinery and navigational equipment.

Based on a preliminary aerial assessment of the distress of MV Nayan, the Indian Naval Ship dispatched its VBSS (Visit Board, Search and Seizure) team along with a technical team by boat to offer assistance to the vessel that had seven Indians as her crew. The naval teams worked continuously for seven hours onboard MV Nayan to operationalise her equipment viz. both Generators, Steering Pump, Sea Water Pump, Compressor and Main Engine thereby making the vessel seaworthy again.

The naval team also assisted in operationalising navigation equipment like GPS and navigation lights before MV Nayan could proceed for her next port.

(With Inputs from PIB)

