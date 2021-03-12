Left Menu

Freedom should not be taken for granted: Anupam Kher at PM Modi's Padyatra

Freedom should not be taken for granted, said actor Anupam Kher on Friday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Padyatra in Ahmedabad that celebrated 75 years of Independence.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:14 IST
Actor Anupam Kher in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Freedom should not be taken for granted, said actor Anupam Kher on Friday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Padyatra in Ahmedabad that celebrated 75 years of Independence. "It is a day to express our gratitude to those thanks to whom we are breathing in independent India. It is time to recall that freedom should not be taken for granted. People gave their lives to make it happen," Kher said.

Kher, a member of the committee to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, informed that it would decide how the occasion would be observed in the coming days. Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the Dandi March from the Sabarmati Ashram today, as part of the 'Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Announcing the beginning of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', PM Modi said in a tweet: "Today's #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters." The Mahotsav is a series of events being organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav (people's festival) in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari (public participation). The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022. (ANI)

