Left Menu

Tihar authorities seizes cellphone from cell of terror convict, probe ordered

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday said that he has ordered an investigation in the matter related to a cellphone that was found by the Tihar Jail authorities from a cell where certain terror convicts were lodged.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:19 IST
Tihar authorities seizes cellphone from cell of terror convict, probe ordered
Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain speaking to reporters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday said that he has ordered an investigation in the matter related to a cellphone that was found by the Tihar Jail authorities from a cell where certain terror convicts were lodged. "I have ordered an investigation. Action will be taken against anyone who is found to be at fault. I have written to DG (Prisons) that it should be properly investigated that how was a phone found inside the jail," Jain said while speaking to reporters here on Friday.

Tihar Jail authorities seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts were lodged. The mobile was allegedly used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats," police said on Friday. "Based on Special Cell's information, Tihar Jail authorities seized a cellphone from a jail where certain terror convicts are lodged. It is suspected that the phone was used for operating Telegram channels used recently for claiming responsibility for terror acts/threats," Delhi Special Cell police said.

The police also said that further investigation and forensic analysis will be done after the mobile handset and details of the seizure are received from Tihar Jail authorities. Considering the importance of the matter, Delhi Home Minister ordered the investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A year on from its first case, AP fourth on national COVID chart with a tally of 8.91 lakh

By Surya Desaraju Amaravati, Mar 12 PTI A staggering 8,91,178 people were infected with the coronavirus disease in Andhra Pradesh in 365 days since the state recorded its first case an Italy returnee on this day last year.The state now stan...

Gehlot hopes PM would take a decision on farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hoped that Mahatma Gandhis message would shake the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he would take a decision over the three farm laws.Gehlot on Friday flagged off a march here on...

Dandi March anniversary: Rajasthan CM urges youth to stand up against injustice

On the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhis Dandi March, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed it a golden chapter in the history of Indias struggle for Independence and called on the youth to stand up against injustice.Addr...

Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others

A court in Myanmar extended custody on Friday for five journalists, including one from U.S. news agency the Associated Press, who were arrested while covering anti-junta protests in the biggest city of Yangon last month, a lawyer said. More...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021