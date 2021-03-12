Left Menu

President Ramaphosacommends National Khoi-San Council

The President met with the delegation of the NKC led by its chairperson, Cecil Le Fleur on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:52 IST
President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure the effective implementation of the Act and the integration of the Khoi-San into traditional leadership structures. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the National Khoi-San Council (NKC) for its efforts over many years to ensure recognition of the status of Khoi-San communities.

The meeting takes place ahead of the commencement of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act on 1 April 2021.

This commencement of the Act is a historic development that for the first time gives formal recognition to the Khoi-San leadership.

The meeting discussed the need for members of Khoi-San communities to be involved in land reform programmes and rural economic development.

It also discussed transitional issues during the implementation of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure the effective implementation of the Act and the integration of the Khoi-San into traditional leadership structures.

"This marks the start of a new era for the development of the Khoi and San of South Africa. This is a path that we must walk together," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

