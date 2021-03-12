Left Menu

Govt manages to acquire five million hectares of land since inception

The Deputy President said over the years, various policy instruments have been employed to accelerate land reform for agriculture, human settlements and economic development in general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:00 IST
Govt manages to acquire five million hectares of land since inception
The Deputy President said beyond the narrow lens of agriculture, it should be appreciated that more people now have houses and title deeds on the land they own. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ever since its inception, the land reform programme has been impactful in breaking down the patterns of land ownership and since its inception, the government has managed to acquire five million hectares of land.

This, according to Deputy President David Mabuza when responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces, has benefitted hundreds of thousands of people.

The Deputy President said over the years, various policy instruments have been employed to accelerate land reform for agriculture, human settlements and economic development in general.

"We are advised by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development that since the inception of the land reform programme, the government has acquired over five million hectares of land through the land redistribution programme, from over 5 500 projects that benefited hundreds of thousands of people.

"The strategic acquisition of land by the government over time has been crucial to government's ability to make more land available for agricultural production," he said.

DA MP from the Western Cape Cathlene Labuschagne had asked the Deputy President whether the government's land reform programme is effective taking into consideration the agricultural support, transfer of ownership and title deeds, amongst other things.

The Deputy President said beyond the narrow lens of agriculture, it should be appreciated that more people now have houses and title deeds on the land they own.

He said across the country, communities whose land was taken away have successfully reclaimed the land of their ancestors, erasing the sad and dehumanising experience and indignity of forced removals and dispossession.

"While challenges remain, our land reform programme has been impactful and effective in breaking down barriers to land access and ownership in post-apartheid South Africa.

"More than any other time in our history, more people have had access to land that caters for the expansion of human settlements in urban and peri-urban areas.

"More land has been acquired and redistributed to cater for industrial development, including the targeted land for Special Economic Zones and Industrial Parks in many parts of the country," he said.

Progress on the release of state-owned land

The Deputy President said, meanwhile, that the process to release more state-owned land to aspirant farmers for long-term leases is currently in progress.

"To date, the government has acquired over 2.2 million hectares of land which constitute over 1 800 farms.

"Government has committed to releasing state-owned land for agriculture and development.

"The lease agreements go up to 30 years, and the lessees have options to buy the farms.

"Based on meeting performance and applicable policy considerations, there is no reason why ownership of these farms would not be transferred to those beneficiaries who would have demonstrated the productive and efficient use of allocated land."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown -Navalny's Twitter cites lawyers

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail in Russias Vladimir region and his whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a post on Friday on Navalnys Twitter account, citing his lawyers.Navalny was on his way to a penal c...

ADB approves $400m loan to help Philippines purchase COVID-19 vaccines

The Philippines today became the first recipient of financing support under the Asian Development Banks ADB Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility APVAX with approval of a 400 million loan that will help the country purchase safe and effectiv...

Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistans Parliament.Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran K...

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday said the Election Commission of India ECI should find out the perpetrators of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.TMC secretary genera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021