Left Menu

Circulation of a new R2 coin announced

The winning design was submitted by a senior graphic designer from Pretoria, Esta Quirk, who chose to focus on Section 12 of the Bill of Rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:22 IST
Circulation of a new R2 coin announced
The obverse of this R2 coin features the national coat of arms, together with the date of issue, ‘2020’, and the words ‘South Africa’ written in English and Sepedi/Sesotho. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Mint, an agency of the South African Reserve Bank, has announced the circulation of a new R2 coin.

"The wait is over! We are happy to announce there is a new R2 circulation coin you will soon be seeing in your change. The final edition in the SA25 Celebrating 25 years of democracy campaign is here," the Mint said in a brief media statement.

This coin's design is the result of a design competition held in 2019. The coin depicts section 12 Right to "Freedom and Security of the Person" in the Bill of Rights.

"The 'reverse' side depicts a mother and child walking freely in nature, symbolising the right to freedom and security. The daughter is holding a sunflower, which is magical in its ability to move its head toward the sun, resonant of the resilience, optimism and hopefulness of the young," said the agency.

The winning design was submitted by a senior graphic designer from Pretoria, Esta Quirk, who chose to focus on Section 12 of the Bill of Rights.

The obverse of this R2 coin features the national coat of arms, together with the date of issue, '2020', and the words 'South Africa' written in English and Sepedi/Sesotho.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown -Navalny's Twitter cites lawyers

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail in Russias Vladimir region and his whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a post on Friday on Navalnys Twitter account, citing his lawyers.Navalny was on his way to a penal c...

ADB approves $400m loan to help Philippines purchase COVID-19 vaccines

The Philippines today became the first recipient of financing support under the Asian Development Banks ADB Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility APVAX with approval of a 400 million loan that will help the country purchase safe and effectiv...

Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistans Parliament.Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran K...

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday said the Election Commission of India ECI should find out the perpetrators of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.TMC secretary genera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021