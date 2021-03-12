Left Menu

President deeply saddened at passing of King Goodwill KaBhekuzulu

 “This sad news comes at a time when we had all been hopeful that His Majesty was recovering well in the hospital where he had been over the past few weeks,” President Ramaphosa said.

12-03-2021
President Ramaphosa has offered his sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond for whom the Ingonyama was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Isilo Samabandla, King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, who passed away on Friday morning.

His Majesty passed away in hospital at the age of 72.

President Ramaphosa has offered his sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond for whom the Ingonyama was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage.

"His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole," the President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

