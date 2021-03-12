Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal to be Judge of Karnataka High Court
Shri Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal has practised for more than 23 years in Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru.
President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal to be an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today.
Shri Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal has practised for more than 23 years in Karnataka High Court and subordinate courts at Bengaluru. He -practices in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Arbitration, Revenue and Waqf. Matters.