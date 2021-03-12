Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 3rd ODI

South Africa Women Innings: Lizelle Lee not out 132 Laura Wolvaardt b Deepti Sharma 12 Lara Goodall c Harmanpreet Kaur b Goswami 16 Mignon du Preez c Punam Raut b Gayakwad 37 Marizanne Kapp c Mithali b Goswami 0 Anne Bosch not out 16 Extras: 10 (b-5, w-4, nb-1) 10 Total: 223/4 in 46.3 overs Fall of wickets: 41-1, 81-2, 178-3, 178-4 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 9-2-20-2, Mansi Joshi 5-0-43-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 9.3-1-39-1, Deepti Sharma 9-2-39-1, Poonam Yadav 10-0-51-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 4-0-26-0.

