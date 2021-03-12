Left Menu

Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 3rd ODI

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:58 IST
Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 3rd ODI

South Africa Women Innings: Lizelle Lee not out 132 Laura Wolvaardt b Deepti Sharma 12 Lara Goodall c Harmanpreet Kaur b Goswami 16 Mignon du Preez c Punam Raut b Gayakwad 37 Marizanne Kapp c Mithali b Goswami 0 Anne Bosch not out 16 Extras: 10 (b-5, w-4, nb-1) 10 Total: 223/4 in 46.3 overs Fall of wickets: 41-1, 81-2, 178-3, 178-4 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 9-2-20-2, Mansi Joshi 5-0-43-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 9.3-1-39-1, Deepti Sharma 9-2-39-1, Poonam Yadav 10-0-51-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 4-0-26-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MNM chief Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South in Tamil Nadu polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Coimbatore South. The announcement was made at a press conference Hasaan released the list of candidates con...

Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail, whereabouts unknown -Navalny's Twitter cites lawyers

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from a jail in Russias Vladimir region and his whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a post on Friday on Navalnys Twitter account, citing his lawyers.Navalny was on his way to a penal c...

ADB approves $400m loan to help Philippines purchase COVID-19 vaccines

The Philippines today became the first recipient of financing support under the Asian Development Banks ADB Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility APVAX with approval of a 400 million loan that will help the country purchase safe and effectiv...

Gurdeep Singh takes oath as Pakistan Senator

Gurdeep Singh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party took the oath on Friday as a Senator, becoming the first turban-clad Sikh representative in the upper house of Pakistans Parliament.Singh, from the party of Prime Minister Imran K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021