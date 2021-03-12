Left Menu

Electoral Laws Amendment Bill adopted with amendments

The committee received a report on the proposed amendments to the bill on Friday, which had previously been passed by the National Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:08 IST
Electoral Laws Amendment Bill adopted with amendments
The amendments also align the Electoral Act with the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (Act No. 4 of 2013) regarding the protection of voters’ personal information. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has adopted the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill (B22B-2020) with amendments proposed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The committee received a report on the proposed amendments to the bill on Friday, which had previously been passed by the National Assembly.

The amendments proposed by the NCOP included revisions to Section 16 of the Electoral Act 1998 and Section 5 of Act 34 of 2003. One of the most important amendments proposed by the NCOP is the protection of personal information, with the recommendation that some of the digits of identification numbers be redacted in the voters' roll made available to political parties and independent candidates.

Committee chairperson, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said the committee believes that the amendments achieve the intentions of the bill, which are to enhance the existing legislative mechanisms that ensure free and fair elections, in accordance with the Constitution; and provide legislative authorisation for innovations in electoral practices, in keeping with best practice, to improve the commission's efficiency in managing elections.

The amendments also align the Electoral Act with the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (Act No. 4 of 2013) regarding the protection of voters' personal information.

The committee also commended all the work that has been done leading to the point in the process. This includes the participation of the public, which is a mainstay in our democratic processes.

"The strengthening of the bill by the NCOP highlights the importance and relevance of the two houses of Parliament in the law-making process. The committee remains of the view that the proposals made by the NCOP found a balance between protection of personal information, on one hand, and the right to freedom of expression, on the other," Bongo said.

The adopted report will be tabled before the National Assembly for consideration and adoption.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI candidate Sanjrani elected as Pak Senate chairman for second term

Pakistan government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday won another term as chairman of the Senate, the Upper House of Parliament, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.Sanjrani, the in...

Greek PM proposes police reform after violent street clashes

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed on Friday reforms of the police amid accusations of heavy-handed police tactics to quash street protests against government policies. The beating of a man by police during checks for complia...

Reserve 5 pc parking space for EV charging points: Delhi govt to buildings like malls, hotels

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has directed all buildings in the city such as malls, hospitals, hotels and those housing offices that have parking facilities with a capacity of more than 100 vehicles to reserve five per cent of that sp...

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake GST invoice network in Delhi-NCR

As part of the ongoing drive against fake invoices, Directorate General of GST Intelligences DGGI Nagpur unit conducted multiple searches in Delhi-NCR during the first week of this month, to target 11 entities operating in the NCR that had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021