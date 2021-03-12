Left Menu

Delhi govt directs malls, hotels, offices, restaurants to make space for electric vehicles with EV chargers

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has directed all buildings like malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls/multiplexes, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals with a parking capacity of over 100 vehicles to set aside at least 5 per cent of parking capacity for electric vehicles (EV) with suitable EV chargers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier in February, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Switch Delhi', an electric vehicle mass awareness campaign, to sensitise citizens about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.The Delhi government has rolled out incentives on the purchase of EVs among all the states."Our vision is that by 2024, 25 per cent of new vehicles must be electric. Approximately Rs 30,000 subsidies are to be given for 2/3-wheelers while Rs 1.5 lakh for 4-wheelers. We are starting the 'Switch Delhi' campaign today to make people aware of clean vehicles," said Kejriwal.

Appealing to the people to take part in the movement, Kejriwal said, "We have to turn our EV adoption movement into a mass movement, a 'jan andolan', to form a collective commitment to decrease pollution." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

