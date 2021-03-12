Left Menu

Climate resilient irrigation stressed at seminar held in Bihar capital

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:57 IST
Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday underscored the state's vulnerability to climate change but asserted the Nitish Kumar government's resolve to rise to the challenge by adopting a sustainable, environment-friendly growth model.

A close aide of the Bihar chief minister, Jha who holds the water resources portfolio, was addressing a seminar here based on the theme ''Water to every farm building climate-resilient irrigation in Bihar'', organised by the city-based think-tank Centre for Environment and Energy Development (CEED).

The promise of ''water to every farm'' (har khet ko paani) was held out by Kumar as a poll plank in the assembly elections last year which saw his return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Addressing the seminar, Jha noted with concern that of the 20 districts across the country deemed to be most vulnerable to climate change, 16 fell in Bihar.

Moreover, 36 out of the state's 38 districts fell into vulnerable/highly vulnerable categories.

''Agriculture is the mainstay of the state's economy and, as such, addressing climate change by adopting suitable agriculture and irrigation methods was vital for the economic security of Bihar'', the minister said.

He said the seminar was a laudable attempt to bring together ''diverse stakeholders'' like government departments and agencies, industrial and business organisations, farmers bodies and think-tanks where innovative ideas on combating climate change and adopting efficient water management techniques could be swapped.

''Agriculture in Bihar has since ages been hit by nature's fury in the form of floods in some parts and droughts in others. These calamities have only grown in severity in recent years. Har Khet ko paani is our government's flagship scheme and we look forward to incorporating suggestions offered by experts here'', the minister said.

Addressing the same function, Agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh spoke about the renovation of wells and ponds that have been taken up on a war footing as part of the ''Jal Jeevan Hariyali mission'' of the state government.

