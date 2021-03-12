UK police confirm body found in woodland is of missing woman

UK police confirm body found in woodland is of missing womanReuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:31 IST
British police said on Friday that human remains found in a wood outside London was the body of Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety.
"I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard. Clearly Sarah's family have been updated with this most distressing news," London Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
