Wholesale prices rise 0.5 per cent in February as energy costs jump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

Rising wholesale prices moderated a bit in February after a record jump in January, with both months beset by rising energy prices. The Labour Department's producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers. increased by 0.5 per cent last month following a record jump of 1.3 per cent the month before.

Price increases slowed despite a 6 per cent surge in energy last month, which followed a 5.1 per cent jump in January.

Still, the smaller overall increase in February is likely to calm fears about inflation getting out of control, which has driven interest rates on bonds higher in recent weeks.

Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 2.8 per cent, above the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent goal for inflation, while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was up a modest 0.2 per cent in February and 2.5 per cent over the past year.(AP) RUP RUP

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

