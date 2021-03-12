Left Menu

Entrepreneurship and dignity of labour inherent traits of women in Northeast

Dr Jitendra Singh called upon FICCI leaders to encourage more and more women to take up Bamboo related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:28 IST
Entrepreneurship and dignity of labour inherent traits of women in Northeast
Dr Jitendra Singh said entrepreneurship and dignity of labour are inherent traits of the women in the North-Eastern region. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Women entrepreneurship is being promoted in a big way in the Northeast and while the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) came forward to provide a Viability Fund to new Start-Ups, it has at the same time undertaken several initiatives to encourage and supplement the efforts of Women Self Help Groups.

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh when a delegation of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry - Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO), led by its national President JahnabiPhookan, called on him to discuss avenues for women in the North Eastern Region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said entrepreneurship and dignity of labour are inherent traits of the women in the North-Eastern region. This fact got recently reiterated during the early weeks of the COVID pandemic when there was a clamour for face masks from every part of the country. But, in the North Eastern Region, the face masks were available not only in sufficient quantity but also in a wide range of designs and colours, primarily because of the responsibility of ensuring this had been immediately taken up by the womenfolk.

Appreciating the suggestion made by the FICCI delegation for the involvement of women stakeholders in the tourism sector, Dr Jitendra Singh said, North Eastern region has taken a lead in institutionalizing home tourism in a big way and women had an important role in this. He said, in the last seven years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with improvement in connectivity and means of transport by road as well as air and rail, tourism has gained a special momentum.

Dr Jitendra Singh called upon FICCI leaders to encourage more and more women to take up Bamboo related activities. He said, with Import Duty on bamboo products having been raised and home-grown bamboo having been exempted from Indian Forest Act, Bamboo from the Northeast is destined to play a vital role in the post-COVID economy of India and women entrepreneurs, as well as Self Help Groups, have the opportunity to engage in the production of a wide variety of bamboo articles, particularly Agarbattis and baskets which are used in almost every Indian household.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC seeks more details from Bengal chief secy on Mamata incident: Sources

The West Bengal chief secretary on Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission on the injuries sustained by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee but the poll panel has sought more details by Saturday evening...

Quad vaccine initiative is most pressing and valuable: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on outcome of Quad summit.

Quad vaccine initiative is most pressing and valuable Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on outcome of Quad summit....

Brazil federal prosecutor's office appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general PGR on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. If successful, the appeal could cl...

FOREX-Dollar rises on Treasury yield spike with world awash in stimulus

The dollar rose on Friday as a fresh spike in Treasury yields reignited inflation fears and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets, allowing the safe haven greenback to recoup its losses from the prior session. Market participants have grown ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021