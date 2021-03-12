BRIEF-Ofcom Confirmed It Has Received Complaint On Behalf Of Duchess Of Sussex Following Piers Morgan's Comments On 'Good Morning Britain' - Sky News

BRIEF-Ofcom Confirmed It Has Received Complaint On Behalf Of Duchess Of Sussex Following Piers Morgan's Comments On 'Good Morning Britain' - Sky NewsReuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:43 IST
March 12 (Reuters) -
* OFCOM CONFIRMED IT HAS RECEIVED A COMPLAINT ON BEHALF OF THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX FOLLOWING PIERS MORGAN'S COMMENTS ON 'GOOD MORNING BRITAIN' - SKY NEWS Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3vhvllJ] Further company coverage: [ ]
