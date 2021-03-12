Left Menu

Indian Railway surpasses last year cumulative freight loading

Indian Railways surpassed last year's total Cumulative freight loading in spite of Covid-19 challenges, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board Suneet Sharma said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:52 IST
Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways surpassed last year's total Cumulative freight loading in spite of Covid-19 challenges, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board Suneet Sharma said on Friday. "In spite of Covid challenges, on March 11, 2021, Indian Railways surpassed last year's total Cumulative freight loading. On 11th March 2021, Indian Railways' cumulative freight loading touched 1145.68 million tonnes which is higher than total cumulative loading of last year (1145.61 million tonnes)," he said.

The Railway Board chairman said freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading and speed in March 2021 as well for Indian Railways. "On a month to month basis, upto March 11, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 43.43 million tonnes, which is 10 per cent higher compared to last year' loading for the same period (39.33 million tonnes)," Sharma said.

"On day to day basis, on 11th March, 2021, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 4.07 million tonnes, which is 34 per cent higher compare to last year's loading for the same date (3.03 million tonnes)," he added. He pointed out that the average speed of Freight Trains in March 2021 till March 11 was 45.49 kmph which is almost double compare to last year for the same period (23.29 kmph).

"It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. Strong emergence of Business Development Units in Zones & Divisions, constant dialogue with the industry & logistics service providers , faster speed etc are adding to the robust growth of freight business for the Railways," Sharma said. The Railway Board chairman said COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-around efficiencies and performances. (ANI)

