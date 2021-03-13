Urdu bulletin: India at Quad summit, discharge of Mamata from hospital extensively reported

Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Saturday reported India's contribution to the 'Quad' summit and the discharge of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the hospital. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's discharge from the hospital after she suffered a leg injury in an 'attack'.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning. The newspaper also reported on farmer leaders who reached West Bengal from the borders of the national capital to campaign against BJP in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Hindustan Express: India's role in the recently held 'Quad' summit, held between the leaders of India, the United States, Japan and Australia, was covered extensively. Points made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit were reported. "Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good," PM Modi had said.

Sahafat: The newspaper had a report on the Supreme Court's notice to the Home Ministry, Law and Culture Ministry after hearing of a PIL filed challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act. (ANI)

