Left Menu

Two Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India rejoined their families on Friday after seven years of treatment for chronic schizophrenia in Agartala.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:38 IST
Two Bangladesh nationals repatriated after 7 years medical treatment in Tripura
Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh. Image Credit: ANI

Two Bangladesh nationals who illegally entered India rejoined their families on Friday after seven years of treatment for chronic schizophrenia in Agartala. They were detained several years ago after they accidentally crossed the border and entered the Indian territory of Tripura. After their detention, they underwent seven years of treatment at a government hospital in Agartala before their repatriation on Friday.

Mohammad Jobayed Hosen Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala said, "Two Bangladeshi nationals who were under treatment for schizophrenia at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala have returned to their families. They were detained after they illegally entered India." Hosen, who played a vital role in the deportation of these persons back to Bangladesh, said that one of them has been identified as Samir Kumar Majumder, from Faridpur district of Bangladesh who had been under treatment since 2014 as per hospital records, while the other person Sayestara Begam is from Brahminbari district.

He added, "Today we are very happy that two citizens of Bangladesh who were under treatment at the Modern Psychiatric Hospital got cured and have returned back to their families. We are happy to be part of this repatriation process." "Another 22 Bangladeshi nationals are under treatment here and according to the hospital authorities, 12 of them are fine now. We are verifying their nationality and are hopeful to rejoin them with their families. Once the remaining ten people under treatment are also cured, we shall return them back to their families phase-wise after assuring their Bangladeshi citizenship," he added.

Meanwhile, the family members of those repatriated expressed their happiness and gratitude to the authorities. Amir Majumder said that he is very happy to get back his brother Samir Majumder after eight years. Samir was missing from their house since 2013 and half-a-year back Amir was informed by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh that Samir is admitted to a hospital in Agartala.

MD Joynal Uddin, who got back his sister Sayestara Begam said, "Thirteen years back my sister went missing. I got her back from India. I am so thankful to the authorities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.His remarks came after the Jharkhand ...

L Scott Caldwell to play lead role in movie ‘Bingo'

Veteran actor L Scott Caldwell is set to star in Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios thriller feature Bingo.According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning actor will play Delores, the witty, loyal and tough grandmother at the centre of t...

Kuwait's #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence

Abrar Zenkawi was cruising toward the beach in Kuwait City when she saw a man waving and smiling in her rearview mirror.Elsewhere, this may have been a benign highway flirtation. But in Kuwait, its a haunting routine that often turns danger...

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021