Left Menu

Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Biren Singh

Amid ongoing violence in Myanmar after the military coup last month, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that incidents of the influx of people from Myanmar into Manipur has not been reported so far.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:56 IST
Incidents of influx of Myanmarese into Manipur not reported so far: CM Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing violence in Myanmar after the military coup last month, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that incidents of the influx of people from Myanmar into Manipur has not been reported so far. He further said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.

"Till now, there is no information about the influx (of Myanmarese) into the state. We have deployed and alerted the security at the border. The matter is a bilateral issue between India and Myanmar. The state cannot take any action on this issue," said Singh. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh- to take appropriate action as per law to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar into India.

The MHA also said that it has been reported that illegal influx from Myanmar has started and agencies have been asked to identify migrants and initiate the deportation processes without delay. The Home Ministry reiterated that state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations have no power to grant "refugee" status to any foreigner as India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.

The military toppled Myanmar's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counsellor, de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the figurehead president. Violence against protesters has so far left over 60 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.His remarks came after the Jharkhand ...

L Scott Caldwell to play lead role in movie ‘Bingo'

Veteran actor L Scott Caldwell is set to star in Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios thriller feature Bingo.According to Variety, the Tony Award-winning actor will play Delores, the witty, loyal and tough grandmother at the centre of t...

Kuwait's #MeToo moment: Women denounce harassment, violence

Abrar Zenkawi was cruising toward the beach in Kuwait City when she saw a man waving and smiling in her rearview mirror.Elsewhere, this may have been a benign highway flirtation. But in Kuwait, its a haunting routine that often turns danger...

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021