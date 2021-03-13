Fire breaks out in Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand
A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 14:31 IST
A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area. According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.
"A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far," Kumar said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
