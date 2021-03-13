Fire breaks out in Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand

A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area. According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.

"A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far," Kumar said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

