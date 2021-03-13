Terrorists hurl grenade at police chowki in J-K's Baramulla

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand in Baramulla district on Saturday.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand, in Baramulla district. However, it missed the target and exploded outside," informed a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Advertisement

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)