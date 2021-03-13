Terrorists hurl grenade at police chowki in J-K's Baramulla
Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand in Baramulla district on Saturday.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:08 IST
Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand in Baramulla district on Saturday.
"Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand, in Baramulla district. However, it missed the target and exploded outside," informed a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
