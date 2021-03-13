5 held with drugs in Goa
The Crime Branch of Goa seized heroin, MDMA tablets, charas, and ganja from a party at North Goa on Saturday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:19 IST
The Crime Branch of Goa seized heroin, MDMA tablets, charas, and ganja from a party at North Goa on Saturday. Five accused including a resident of Switzerland from two raids led by Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede.
The Crime Branch team conducted the raid jointly with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ). "Today, we conducted a raid at a rave party in Vagator, Ozran at Shiva Valley and La Riv beach resort. In front of those these resorts, we caught a peddler. We recovered LSD in commercial quantity, MD in intermediate quantity, the heroine in intermediate quantity, MDMA tablets, charas, and ganja," said Wankhede.
"Out of the four accused, two are native from Kerala, two hails from Goa, and one from Switzerland," he added. The hotel owner has also been summoned for further investigation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narcotics Control Bureau
- Wankhede
- Switzerland
- Zonal
- North Goa
- Sameer Wankhede
- Kerala
ALSO READ
Deaf 50-over National Zonal cricket tourney to be held in Delhi from March 1 to 5
Southern Zonal Council Meet postponed
Czech Republic asks Germany, Switzerland and Poland for help with COVID patients -health ministry
Czechs ask Germany, Poland, Switzerland for help with COVID-19 patients
Switzerland trains sniffer dogs for detecting COVID-19