Wheat procurement to start in Haryana from April 1: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday the state government has made all the arrangements at the mandi-level for the procurement of rabi crops at the minimum support price (MSP). The procurement of rabi crops will begin in two phases, he said.

Chautala, who also holds the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said that the state government will start the procurement of wheat and mustard from April 1 and procurement of barley, gram, and pulses from April 10. He also said, ''If a transporter does not lift the crop from the market in 48 hours, then a fine will be imposed on him.'' The deputy chief minister held a meeting with senior officers associated with the procurement process of rabi crops here, an official statement said on Saturday.

V Umashankar, who is Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister, and Additional Chief Secretary P K Das, and other senior officers were present at the meeting. During the meeting here, Chautala gave directions regarding the timely lifting of the crop, smooth conduct of the procurement process, and ensuring that no farmer or ''Arhitiya'' (commission agent) faces any problem. He asserted that farmers should not face any problem in selling their crops at any stage.

The deputy chief minister said that the state government will procure every grain of wheat, mustard, barley, pulses, and gram at the MSP from farmers who have registered their crops on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal.

Chautala directed the officers that the crop payment should be made to farmers within 48 hours.

He said that suitable arrangements have been made for lifting the crops from the mandis on time.

''Transporters have been ordered to lift within 48 hours otherwise they should be ready to pay the fine,'' he added. The deputy chief minister said that so far 7.5 lakh farmers have registered on the portal to sell their crops. Farmers will be informed in advance on which day they can bring their crops to the mandis for procurement.

