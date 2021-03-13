Left Menu

President Kovind takes part in 'Ganga Aarti' at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his family, on Saturday participated in the 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:29 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind participates in 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his family, on Saturday participated in the 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. He was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kovind also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The President, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, arrived here earlier this morning and was welcomed by Patel and Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

He will be visiting Chapki in the Sonbhadra district on Sunday and take part in Vanvasi Samagam and will also inaugurate the newly-constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram. On Monday, he will attend the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on issues relating to the river Ganga, the environment and the culture of India in Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

