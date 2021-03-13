Left Menu

MP CM meets Tomar; seeks more urea, procurement under PSS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:34 IST
The chief minister also mentioned that the state is expecting a bumper production of wheat, mustard seed and pulses, especially chana and masoor, grown during the rabi season. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought higher allocation of urea fertiliser for forthcoming kharif season and procurement of rabi crops like mustard and chana under a central scheme PSS. The chief minister also mentioned that the state is expecting a bumper production of wheat, mustard seed and pulses, especially chana and masoor, grown during the rabi season.

He also demanded the central government to extend a scheme, under which 80 per cent of funds are provided to farmers for procurement of farm machines to manage stubble, to Madhya Pradesh as well.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with Tomar, Chouhan said, ''I came to meet the agriculture minister to discuss state-related issues.'' The central government has made available an adequate quantity of fertiliser to Madhya Pradesh for the rabi season of 2020-21 crop year (July-June) due to which bumper production is estimated in the case of wheat, mustard seed, chana and masoor. However, for the 2021 kharif season, about 12.5 lakh tonne of urea has been allocated. ''Looking at the requirement, I have requested for 15 lakh tonne so that there is no shortage,'' he said, adding that Tomar has assured me he will look into the matter. Besides urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) is also required during the Kharif season. About 11 lakh tonne of DAP has been approved and there would not be a shortage of the fertiliser during the kharif season, he said. Stating that Madhya Pradesh is expected to have a bumper rabi harvest, Chouhan said the chana production is estimated to be 51.06 lakh tonne, masoor at 5.48 tonne and mustard seed at 15.60 lakh tonne during the rabi season of 2020-21. ''The centre procures 25 per cent of the production and I have requested the minister to give approval for the procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS),'' he said, adding that the central minister has directed concerned officials about the same.

To address the stubble burning issue in the state, the chief minister has requested the Centre to extend a central scheme to the state. Since there is a bumper wheat crop, stubble burning incidents do take place affecting the environment, Chouhan said. There is farm machinery to manage the stubble. A central scheme has been formed for four states by giving 80 per cent funds to farmers for procurement of such machines, he said. ''I have requested the minister to extend the scheme to MP also,'' he added.

