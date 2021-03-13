Left Menu

Kud Tulip Garden attracting tourists in J-K's Udhampur

After the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the Tulip Garden at Kud in Udhampur has become an attraction for tourists and nature lovers.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:13 IST
Kud Tulip Garden attracting tourists in J-K's Udhampur
Tulips in full bloom at Highland Park, Kud in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the Tulip Garden at Kud in Udhampur has become an attraction for tourists and nature lovers. With an aim to boost tourism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Tulips have been planted in Highland Park in the Kud area of the Udhampur district which is attracting tourists from all over the country.

There are no time restrictions and no fee is being charged from the tourists for visiting the garden. Speaking to ANI, Muneer Ahamed, an employee of the Floriculture department, said, "Highland Park, Kud spread over an area of 1.5 Kanal, is ready to welcome the tourists with more than 9000 colourful tulips. The Udhampur district administration was mulling to institutionalise the event on an annual basis so that more and more tourists are attracted to this scenic area of the district."

He further said that the park was established by the Department of Floriculture with an aim to promote tourism and divert tourists towards Kud. "Tulips of five different colours have been grown here. We request tourists visiting Katra, Patnitop to visit here too," added Ahamed.

Surinder Sharma, a tourist from Udhampur's Chenani, said that the new Tulip Garden at Kud has become a tourist attraction. Surjeet Singh, a local from Kud, appealed to the tourists all over the country and abroad that, they should visit Kud and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Tulip Garden here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...

Mumbai City FC win maiden ISL, beat ATKMB 2-1

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League ISL title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final here on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored on the 90th minute to seal the issue in Mumbai City FCs favour at the Fatorda Stadium. E...

Hooch tragedy: Excise inspector, two cops suspended

An Excise Department inspector, a police sub-inspector and two constables were suspended after two labourers died and 19 others were taken ill of illicit liquor consumption in a Fathepur district village early this week, an official said on...

SC directs MP DGP to ensure arrest of BSP MLA's husband in Cong leader murder case

The Supreme Court has taken serious note of the Madhya Pradesh Polices failure to arrest a BSP MLAs husband accused in the two-year-old murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia and directed the states DGP to arrest him immediately....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021