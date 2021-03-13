TRS MLC K Kavitha's birthday witnesses grand celebrations across Telangana

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's birthday witnessed grand celebrations across the state with her followers and party leaders cutting cakes, planting saplings, distributing food and sarees to poor people. During the celebrations, she was hailed as the epitome of courage and the daughter of Telangana who brought fame to the floral festival Bathukamma worldwide.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy and senior TRS leaders participated in the birthday celebrations organised by Telangana Jagruthi Vice President Meday Rajeev Sagar To mark Kavitha's birthday 30 bicycles and 6 three-wheeler scooters were distributed to the girls and specially-abled people by Home Minister Mahmood Ali, MLA Muta Gopal and other senior TRS leaders.

MLC Kavitha herself planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan along with Shobhamma, her mother and wife of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and MP Santosh as part of her birthday celebrations. Party's legislators, chairpersons of various corporations and senior leaders participated in the events organised for the occasion in districts by planting saplings, distributing fruits, organising blood donation camps, cutting cakes across the state. (ANI)

