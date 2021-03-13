Left Menu

TRS MLC K Kavitha's birthday witnesses grand celebrations across Telangana

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's birthday witnessed grand celebrations across the state with her followers and party leaders cutting cakes, planting saplings, distributing food and sarees to poor people.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:37 IST
TRS MLC K Kavitha's birthday witnesses grand celebrations across Telangana
Bicycles to girls and motor vehicles to the specially-abled were distributed on MLC K Kavitha's birthday on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's birthday witnessed grand celebrations across the state with her followers and party leaders cutting cakes, planting saplings, distributing food and sarees to poor people. During the celebrations, she was hailed as the epitome of courage and the daughter of Telangana who brought fame to the floral festival Bathukamma worldwide.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy and senior TRS leaders participated in the birthday celebrations organised by Telangana Jagruthi Vice President Meday Rajeev Sagar To mark Kavitha's birthday 30 bicycles and 6 three-wheeler scooters were distributed to the girls and specially-abled people by Home Minister Mahmood Ali, MLA Muta Gopal and other senior TRS leaders.

MLC Kavitha herself planted saplings at Pragathi Bhavan along with Shobhamma, her mother and wife of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and MP Santosh as part of her birthday celebrations. Party's legislators, chairpersons of various corporations and senior leaders participated in the events organised for the occasion in districts by planting saplings, distributing fruits, organising blood donation camps, cutting cakes across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...

Mumbai City FC win maiden ISL, beat ATKMB 2-1

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League ISL title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final here on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored on the 90th minute to seal the issue in Mumbai City FCs favour at the Fatorda Stadium. E...

Hooch tragedy: Excise inspector, two cops suspended

An Excise Department inspector, a police sub-inspector and two constables were suspended after two labourers died and 19 others were taken ill of illicit liquor consumption in a Fathepur district village early this week, an official said on...

SC directs MP DGP to ensure arrest of BSP MLA's husband in Cong leader murder case

The Supreme Court has taken serious note of the Madhya Pradesh Polices failure to arrest a BSP MLAs husband accused in the two-year-old murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia and directed the states DGP to arrest him immediately....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021