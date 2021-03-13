Lodha Group denies wrongdoing in property-related case, to move court

The Lodha Group has said it has not committed "any wrong" in a case registered on Friday against it for allegedly cheating a person from Pune in a property-related matter. The company's spokesperson said in a statement that the complainant "in the case is a defaulter who has not made payment of her dues for many years and has thereafter refused to pay applicable interest as per Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)".

A case was registered on Friday against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai city president and MLA Mangal Prasad Lodha, his son Abhishek Lodha and a real estate firm owner Surendran Nair for allegedly cheating a person from Pune in a property-related matter. Police had said that the case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station in Pune under various sections of IPC and was registered following directions from the court.

The complaint said the complainant had purchased a property in Mumbai through a firm owned by Surendran Nair in a project being developed by Lodha in 2013. It said the complainant was assured possession "and it was not given on time" and "as the years passed the accused started demanding more amount from the complainant" after which they approached the court.

Lodha group spokesperson said they have filed a case against the complainant under RERA "for default and cancellation more than 12 months ago." "Last year, she had filed the same case in a relevant police station in Mumbai and due to no evidence found to support the complainant's unsubstantial claims, the case was closed, proving the company had not committed any wrong," the spokesperson said.

"It appears that she has not disclosed aforesaid information to obtain this new order which, in any event, only says that Police should look into the matter," the spokesperson added. The spokesperson said they will file an appeal against the court order. (ANI)

