Left Menu

Lodha Group denies wrongdoing in property-related case, to move court

The Lodha Group has said it has not committed "any wrong" in a case registered on Friday against it for allegedly cheating a person from Pune in a property-related matter.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:43 IST
Lodha Group denies wrongdoing in property-related case, to move court
Lodha Group's logo.. Image Credit: ANI

The Lodha Group has said it has not committed "any wrong" in a case registered on Friday against it for allegedly cheating a person from Pune in a property-related matter. The company's spokesperson said in a statement that the complainant "in the case is a defaulter who has not made payment of her dues for many years and has thereafter refused to pay applicable interest as per Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)".

A case was registered on Friday against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai city president and MLA Mangal Prasad Lodha, his son Abhishek Lodha and a real estate firm owner Surendran Nair for allegedly cheating a person from Pune in a property-related matter. Police had said that the case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station in Pune under various sections of IPC and was registered following directions from the court.

The complaint said the complainant had purchased a property in Mumbai through a firm owned by Surendran Nair in a project being developed by Lodha in 2013. It said the complainant was assured possession "and it was not given on time" and "as the years passed the accused started demanding more amount from the complainant" after which they approached the court.

Lodha group spokesperson said they have filed a case against the complainant under RERA "for default and cancellation more than 12 months ago." "Last year, she had filed the same case in a relevant police station in Mumbai and due to no evidence found to support the complainant's unsubstantial claims, the case was closed, proving the company had not committed any wrong," the spokesperson said.

"It appears that she has not disclosed aforesaid information to obtain this new order which, in any event, only says that Police should look into the matter," the spokesperson added. The spokesperson said they will file an appeal against the court order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...

J&K police arrests 2 from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here. Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their reside...

IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management IHM Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online c...

Drainage system, built using Indian financial aid, inaugurated in Nepal

A culvert and drainage system, which was built with Indian financial assistance in Nepals Sarlahi, was inaugurated on Saturday. The Indian Consulate in Birgunj confirmed that infrastructure has been jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021