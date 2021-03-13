Left Menu

UP: Two men held for killing man with hope of getting his farmland

He was trying to get his mothers agricultural land transferred in his name as he wanted to sell it off.Dharmendra, who slapped his brother Babloo, along with Hirdesh cousin took the drunk victim to their tubewell and battered him to death by a brick.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:12 IST
Two men were arrested from Ganga Canal bridge here for allegedly killing their relative over a land dispute, police said on Saturday.

Masuri town police arrested - Dharmendra and Hirdesh - for killing Babloo alias Atul, who was drunk at the time of his death.

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 21 and 22 when Babloo reached home in Chittoda village after some rounds of drinks.

At the time, he had some heated arguments with his brother Dharmendra, who had slapped him.

An FIR was lodged by Babloo's cousin Vipin at Masuri police station over the death and the police was tracing the killers since then.

Superintendent of Police Rural Iraj Raja told PTI that after 52 days, the culprits were arrested on Friday from Ganga Canal bridge of the village.

The deceased Babloo was a tippler and used to abuse and beat up his family members over some issue every day. He was trying to get his mother's agricultural land transferred in his name as he wanted to sell it off.

Dharmendra, who slapped his brother Babloo, along with Hirdesh (cousin) took the drunk victim to their tubewell and battered him to death by a brick. They left the body lying in the field.

During interrogation, Dharmendra told the police that his cousin Hirdesh had suggested him to kill Babloo and to grab his agricultural land, Raja added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

