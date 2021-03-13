IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. "The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online classes," Malika, a student at IHM told ANI.

"It is good to meet friends and teachers face-to-face," she said. Dr Tariq Ahmad, a faculty at the institute, said that face-to-face interaction between students and teachers is important for the learning process.

"No doubt they were attending online classes but physical interaction with their faculty members and spending some good time with friends during offline classes have their own importance," Tariq said. Qazi Shabir Ahmad, the Principal of the IHM said, "Online classes are not as impactful as offline classes."

"The COVID protocols are being followed in the institute. The students were asked to present a COVID-negative report before joining the institute," he said. (ANI)

