Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act
The panel will share valuable suggestions or recommendations regarding amendment in the Haryana Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961, the statement said.
Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the state’s agriculture produce marketing act.
The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir Singla from the BJP and Ram Kumar Gautam of the JJP.
The committee will submit its report in the current budget session, according to an official statement. The panel will share valuable suggestions or recommendations regarding amendment in the Haryana Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961, the statement said. “The Committee will share its suggestions/ recommendations regarding disputes between farmers and contract farming sponsors arising out of contract farming agreement that bar jurisdiction of the civil court,” the statement further said.
