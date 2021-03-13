Left Menu

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Congo Republic on Saturday has signed two mining conventions with Congo's Sangha Mining to exploit iron ore on licenses the government withdrew last year from Australian miners Sundance and Equatorial Resources, and Nevis-registered Avima.

Reuters | Brazzaville | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:39 IST
Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining
The government handed the licenses to Sangha Mining Development Sasu which is registered in the Congolese city of Pointe Noire. Image Credit: Pxhere

Congo Republic on Saturday has signed two mining conventions with Congo's Sangha Mining to exploit iron ore on licenses the government withdrew last year from Australian miners Sundance and Equatorial Resources, and Nevis-registered Avima. The government of Congo revoked the licenses on Avima; Badondo, operated by Equatorial Resources, and Nabeba, owned by Sundance last year, saying the companies had failed to meet their obligations to develop their high-grade iron ore concessions. The companies deny this. The government handed the licenses to Sangha Mining Development Sasu which is registered in the Congolese city of Pointe Noire.

Sangha Mining said on Saturday that it will invest $10 billion to develop the projects. "We plan to start work in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a plan to start exporting in 2023 and eventually have an annual production of over 100 million tonnes of iron ore," Manuel Andre, the chief executive of Sangha, said at the signing ceremony on Saturday.

Sangha is a little-known company backed by Chinese investment which is embarking on its first mining project. Andre did not comment on how the investment would be financed. Congo's mines minister Pierre Oba said during the ceremony that the previous operators had failed to bring the projects to stream a decade after conventions were signed that is why the licenses were withdrawn.

Avima Iron Ore Limited said on Thursday it had written to the Congo government demanding it either reinstate its licence or pay damages of $27 billion, while Sundance, which is seeking $8.76 billion in damages, is advancing plans to start international arbitration against Congo. "The previous partners have decided to take the case to court," Oba said, adding that the government had obtained a one-month truce before the opening of discussions for possible compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

S.Korea reports 3-week high 490 coronavirus cases

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze after 12-hour quizzing

The National Investigation Agency NIA arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze Saturday night after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, an agency ...

How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to wait for the facts. Patience, though, has grown thin. The states two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the other 29 members of New Yorks c...

Soccer-Watford, Swansea seal wins in Championship

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and fellow promotion chasers Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in Englands second-tier Championship on Saturday.After rivals Brentfords...

Delhi govt's motor licencing offices to open on Sundays also for driving tests

The motor licencing offices MLOs will now open also on Sundays for driving licence tests, the Delhi governments transport department said.There are 12 automated driving test tracks in Delhi.The decision was taken in view of pending applicat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021