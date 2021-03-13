Preparing for long agitation, farmers build pucca houses on Singhu border

Left Menu

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI) The farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws has been going on for the last 106 days at different borders of Delhi. Due to the farmer's movement, the Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border has now started looking like a 'mini village' of Punjab.

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI) The farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws has been going on for the last 106 days at different borders of Delhi. Due to the farmer's movement, the Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border has now started looking like a 'mini village' of Punjab. Earlier there were reports of gyms and salons coming up at the site of farmers protest, but now, pucca houses are being built by the farmers at the Singhu border.

Also, reportedly, farmers are planning to install ACs in these pucca houses to protect the elderly and women protesters from heat. Farmer leader Manjit Rai said, "The SHO Kundli had stopped construction work here yesterday, but we will continue to make them. These pucca houses will remain until the three laws are withdrawn."

The Kisan Social Army has also constructed a few permanent shelters near Delhi's Tikri border for the farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws in the country. Speaking to ANI, Kisan Social Army leader, Anil Malik said: "These houses are strong, permanent just like the will of the farmers. 25 houses have been built by us so far. We plan to build 1000-2000 similar houses in the coming days."

"If the temperatures increase, we will place coolers in the vicinity for comfort. We hope that the Centre withdraws these farm laws," he said. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

