FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy AwardsReuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:32 IST
The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of nominations in key categories.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko
"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas "Everyday Life" — Coldplay
"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier "Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim
"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa "Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone
"Folklore" — Taylor Swift RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé "Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch "Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish "Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
SONG OF THE YEAR "Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) "Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone) "Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels) BEST NEW ARTIST
Ingrid Andress Phoebe Bridgers
Chika Noah Cyrus
D Smoke Doja Cat
Kaytranada Megan Thee Stallion
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo "Dynamite" — BTS
"Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande "Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Changes" — Justin Bieber
"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa
"Fine Line" — Harry Styles "Folklore" — Taylor Swift
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Not" — Big Thief "Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" — Haim "Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Daylight" — Grace Potter BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle "Bop" — DaBaby
"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow "The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé "Dior" — Pop Smoke
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress
"Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert
"Nightfall" — Little Big Town "Never Will" — Ashley McBryde
BEST MUSIC FILM "Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys
"Black Is King" — Beyoncé "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme
"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top
