Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:32 IST
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah. Following is a list of nominations in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas "Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier "Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa "Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé "Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch "Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish "Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone "Savage"Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR "Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch) "Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone) "Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) "I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels) BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress Phoebe Bridgers

Chika Noah Cyrus

D Smoke Doja Cat

Kaytranada Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo "Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain On Me"Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande "Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Changes" — Justin Bieber

"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Fine Line" — Harry Styles "Folklore" — Taylor Swift

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief "Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — Haim "Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle "Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow "The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage"Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé "Dior" — Pop Smoke

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark "Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert

"Nightfall" — Little Big Town "Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

BEST MUSIC FILM "Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys

"Black Is King" — Beyoncé "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....

Tiger skin seizure in C'garh: 5 more, including 2 cops, held

Police have arrested five more persons, including two police officials and a government school teacher, in connection with the seizure of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district, an official said on Sunday.With this, total 13 people h...

India suffer 7-wicket loss in 4th ODI, lose series to South Africa

Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaurs batting efforts went in vain as the Indian womens team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series here on Sunday.Asked to bat, Raut continued her r...

C'garh govt plans to allow use of Covaxin in state: Minister

The Chhattisgarh government is considering allowing the use of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, in the state after the Centre dropped its clinical trial mode tag, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Sunday.In January, Singh Deo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021