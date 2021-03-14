Left Menu

Haryana Police registers FIR against farmers for raising concrete wall on NH-44, digging borewell

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have registered two separate cases against farmers for allegedly raising concrete wall structures and digging a borewell on National Highway-44 in Haryana's Sonipat district, close to the Singhu border protest site.

"Two separate cases have been registered against those who raised a concrete wall structure and dug a borewell on NH-44," Station House Officer, Kundli, Inspector Ravi Kumar said over the phone on Sunday.

The cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the National Highways Act after complaints from the National Highways Authority of India and the local civic authorities, he said. He added the structure and the borewell were coming up illegally.

Kumar said the work on raising permanent structures with bricks and digging of borewell has been stopped after the cases were lodged.

Some farmers protesting the Centre's three agriculture laws have started raising concrete structures near the Singhu border protest site.

Having faced chilly winters and heavy rains earlier, the construction of these concrete structures is among a slew of measures that farmers are taking to prepare themselves for the impending summer.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over three months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

