Left Menu

Farmers’ stir may continue till Dec: Rakesh Tikait

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:01 IST
Farmers’ stir may continue till Dec: Rakesh Tikait
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bhartiya Kisan Union-led farmer agitation against the three central farm laws may continue till December this year, the outfit national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said here on Sunday.

Tikait made the statement while talking to reports here after his recent visit to the poll-bund West Bengal.

"This agitation possibly will stretch up to November or December this year," he said.

Talking about his Wes Bengal visit, Tikait said during their poll campaigning there, the central government people have been asking farmers to give them one feastful of rice.

"I have advised Bengal farmers to ask grain seekers to fix an MSP of Rs 1850 per quintal for paddy before giving them a single grain of rice," Tikait told reporters here.

He said after Bengal, he was planning to visit other parts of the country to press for the enactment of a law guaranteeing an MSP for various crops.

"In Bihar, the paddy is currently being bought by traders at an abysmally low rate of Rs 750 to Rs 800 per quintal. I want a law guaranteeing the minimum support price for various crops," said Tikait.

He said he was not going to sit in Delhi alone but was planning to visit all over the country, including Madhya Pradesh on March 14 and 15, Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan on March 17, Ghazipur's UP Gate border in Delhi on March 18, Odisha on March 19 and Karnataka on March 21 and 22.

During his visit here, Tikait also garlanded a statue of his late father and farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait at Tikait Park in Jhalwa near here. The BKU spokesperson claimed the three central laws will lead to the closure of all small-time neighbourhood shops, leaving only big commercial malls to survive.

"These farm laws will ruin traders and lead to the closure of small business utilities and the collapse of small industries. These laws will bring in big multinational firms like Wallmart,'' claimed Tikait.

"Had this government belonged to a political party, it would have talked to farmers and resolved the matter," Tikait said.

"But this government is being run by big business houses. It is bent upon selling the entire country," he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previ...

Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

There was no reason to celebrate on Rachel Van Lears anniversary. The same day a global pandemic was declared, she developed symptoms of COVID-19. A year later, shes still waiting for them to disappear. And for experts to come up with some ...

Adopt electric vehicles, use CSR funds to set up charging stations in Delhi: Gahlot to corporates

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday appealed to corporate organisations to adopt electric vehicles in their fleets and use CSR funds for setting up charging stations in the city under the governments ambitious ongoing Switch Delhi c...

Odisha Police seizes huge quantity of explosive materials

Odisha Police on Sunday seized a huge quantity of explosive materials from Mukundapur village in Jajpur district during a raid, an officer said.The explosive materials was illegally stored in a house owned by Susanta Kumar Behera of the vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021