Water supply to east, northeast Delhi districts to be restored completely by Monday: DJB officials

Water supply to east and northeast Delhi districts, which remained affected due to leakages in the pipeline on Sunday, will be restored completely by Monday morning, Delhi Jal Board officials said.

The interconnection and repair work was completed by 4 pm. The supply will be normalised in some areas by evening, a DJB statement said.

Advertisement

Areas with underground reservoirs will receive water by Monday morning, a senior official said.

Residents of some buildings at Vikas Marg area had complained that water had entered their basements due to leakages in water pipelines passing through the area.

DJB Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha, who is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, oversaw the ground work via video calls with top officers of the utility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)