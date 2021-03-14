Left Menu

Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them

Describing the condition of farmers as bad in the country, Malik said, They are getting poorer day by day while the salary of government officials and staff increases after every three years. I will go to any extent to solve the problems of farmers, he said.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 14-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 22:26 IST
Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Siding with farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them.

Speaking at an event in his home district, Malik said if the Centre gives legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farmers will relent.

The Meghalaya Governor also claimed to have prevented the arrest of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait when he heard rumours about it.

''None of the laws are in favour of farmers. Wherever one goes, there is a lathicharge," Malik said, adding that no one can save the country where farmers and soldiers are not satisfied. Describing the condition of farmers as bad in the country, Malik said, ''They are getting poorer day by day while the salary of government officials and staff increases after every three years. Whatever is sown by a farmer is cheap and whatever he buys is expensive. They do not know how they are becoming poor.'' Apparently referring to Sikh farmers protesting against the laws, Malik said, "The Sikh community does back down and forget things even after 300 years. Indira Gandhi (ex-PM) had got the 'Mahamrityunjay Mantra Jaap' done after the Operation Blue Star.'' ''I belong to a farmer's family. Hence, I can understand their problems. I will go to any extent to solve the problems of farmers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha th...

Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...

Mumbai: One held for killing cows, two others booked

A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021