FROM THE FIELD: Syria statistics tell tragic tale of decade-long conflict
Ten numbers for each year of Syria’s seemingly interminable conflict: the UN’s Humanitarian agency (OCHA) has marked this tragic milestone by highlighting in figures the country’s miserable decade of suffering and loss.UN News | Updated: 15-03-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 08:03 IST
The statistics are staggering. Fighting has forced some 13 million people, more than 60 per cent of the country's population out of their homes, and Syrians account for around a quarter of the world's total refugee population.
A paediatrician attends to a young boy suffering from malnutrition at the Sakhour health centre in Eastern Aleppo city. (file) , by © UNOCHA/Halldorsson
Unsurprisingly, there is an enormous need for humanitarian aid in Syria: more than 13.4 million people in the country need some sort of relief. At the same time, delivering that aid is a dangerous, sometimes deadly, business: on average, at least two aid workers and eight medical personnel have been killed in Syria every month for the past decade.
OCHA has compiled the numbers here, including heart-rending stories and testimony from some of the many children whose whole lives have been dominated by instability, insecurity and war.
